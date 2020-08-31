President Rouhani Invites Malaysian King to Visit Iran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has officially invited the king of Malaysia to visit Iran in order to discuss the problems facing the Muslim world and further strengthen bilateral ties between Tehran and Kuala Lumpur.

n a Monday letter to Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Rouhani congratulated the Malaysian king, nation and government on the country’s national day, which marks the independence of Malaysia from the British rule in 1957.

Praising the Malaysian government and nation for their stances and efforts, and highlighting the two countries’ common standpoint concerning confrontation with the crises that have come to afflict the Muslim world, including Palestine’s continued occupation and the Palestinians’ ongoing suffering, President Rouhani said dialogue and constructive interaction among Islamic governments is the only way out of the problems facing the Muslim world.

Accordingly, Rouhani added, the monarch was welcome in the Islamic Republic for talks and consultation on the Muslim world’s predicaments and the Islamic Republic’s proposals aimed at bringing about peace and security.

The Iranian president said the Malaysian king’s potential visit would also feature further development of ties with the “friendly and brotherly” country of Malaysia.

“I hope that under the aegis of the existing political will, the countries will witness further solidarity between the two nations and development of their mutual relations in all political, economic, cultural, and international areas,” he added in the letter.

Rouhani finally wished health and success for the king and prosperity for the Malaysian nation.

Similar to Iran, Malaysia famously and resolutely avoids recognizing Israel in protest at Tel Aviv’s apartheid policies targeting the Palestinians. The Malaysian passport bears a blunt reminder of Kuala Lumpur’s stance on the matter by forbidding the document from being applied for entry into the occupied territories.

Malaysia’s Independence Day commemorates the Malayan Declaration of Independence of 31 August 1957, and is defined in Article 160 of the Constitution of Malaysia. The day is marked by official and unofficial ceremonies and observances.