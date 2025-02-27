President Pezeshkian advocates stronger relations among Muslim states

Pezeshkian made the remark in a meeting with Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan in Tehran on Wednesday.

“The Zionist regime (Israel) currently dares to commit acts of crimes and aggression in the region because Muslims are indifferent to each another,” he said.

He added that fostering synergy among officials and politicians of the Muslim world would play a very important role in removing differences, misunderstanding and poverty in the Muslim states.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is prepared and emphasizes the expansion of communications with Muslim countries, including Malaysia, in all fields.”

Further in his remarks, Pezeshkian noted that the 8th Iran-Malaysia joint commission meeting was held in Tehran earlier on Wednesday after a 17-year hiatus.

“It is necessary to use the capacity of the joint commission to facilitate permanent exchanges among traders and merchants, intercultural communications and the transfer of experience in various economic, scientific and technological fields to create common interests,” the Iranian president emphasized.

He expressed hope that the exchange of meetings between the two countries would lead to the establishment of bilateral constructive interactions.

For his part, the Malaysian foreign minister said ties between Tehran and Kuala Lumpur are based on understanding and fraternity.

He expressed Malaysia’s willingness to boost ties with Iran and make use of the Islamic Republic’s capacities in the scientific, technological, academic, foodstuff and agricultural areas.

The minister noted that Iran and Malaysia have a common stance on regional and international issues, including the Palestinian issue.

Like Iran, he said, Malaysia condemns the Israeli regime’s crimes and genocidal acts against the oppressed people of Gaza and opposes any plan to forcibly drive Palestinians from their homeland.