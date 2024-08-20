IFP ExclusiveAsiaMiddle EastForeign Policy

Iranian pres, Malaysian PM call for ceasefire in Gaza 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim have held a telephone conversation over bilateral ties between Tehran and Kuala Lumpur as well as some other issues of mutual interest.

Pezeshkian and Ibrahim discussed the current developments in the Middle East, particularly the talks aimed at establishing a ceasefire in Gaza.

The two sides criticized the US and some other Western governments for their policies and actions and their military and media support for the Zionist regime.

Pezeshkian and Ibrahim noted that what these Western countries are doing is at odds with their claim that they defend human rights and make an effort to establish a truce in Gaza.

They stressed that the West’s policies cause the Zionist regime to continue its crimes against the innocent people of Gaza.

The Iranian president and the Malaysian prime minister called on Muslim countries to take a coordinated move to stop the atrocities and the genocide in Gaza by the Zionists and noted that holding a summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation would be an effective step to that end.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks