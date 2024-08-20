Iranian pres, Malaysian PM call for ceasefire in Gaza 

Pezeshkian and Ibrahim discussed the current developments in the Middle East, particularly the talks aimed at establishing a ceasefire in Gaza.

The two sides criticized the US and some other Western governments for their policies and actions and their military and media support for the Zionist regime.

Pezeshkian and Ibrahim noted that what these Western countries are doing is at odds with their claim that they defend human rights and make an effort to establish a truce in Gaza.

They stressed that the West’s policies cause the Zionist regime to continue its crimes against the innocent people of Gaza.

The Iranian president and the Malaysian prime minister called on Muslim countries to take a coordinated move to stop the atrocities and the genocide in Gaza by the Zionists and noted that holding a summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation would be an effective step to that end.