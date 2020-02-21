President Rouhani Casts His Vote in Iran Elections

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Friday cast his ballot in the country’s parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections.
Following the vote, the president visited various parts of the country’s Elections Headquarters.
More than 7,000 candidates are competing to enter the parliament. A winning candidate must have at least 20 percent of the votes cast in their constituency in order to become lawmaker for a four-year term.
A total of 57,918,000 people are eligible to cast their ballots. There would be one lawmaker at the Parliament per each 190,000-strong segment of the Iranian population.