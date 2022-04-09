President Raisi: Iran’s nuclear know-how irreversible

The ceremony happened at the exhibition of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

During his visit to the exhibition, President Raisi expressed pleasure at the progress made by Iranian youths and scientists in the nuclear field and described this development as a sign of self-reliance by Iranians.

The president noted that the accomplishments of Iranian nuclear scientists can serve as a role-model for other sectors in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the ceremony, Iran’s Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari outlined the country’s nuclear achievements for President Raisi.

Two of those achievements concern the radio-therapy field, two other items concern plasma and four others are related to the industrial, laser, control systems and imaging fields.

At the exhibition, the AEOI announced plans to generate 10k megawatts of nuclear electricity and the construction of a fully-domestically built 360k megawatt power plant