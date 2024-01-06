President Raisi: Iran’s nuclear industry has become indigenized

Addressing the people in the western city of Zanjan on Saturday, Raisi said, “Despite all the threats and sanctions, the nation that chose to stand on its own feet and enjoy independence and freedom، won in this war and in the battle of determination and took big steps.”

President Raisi said Iran’s nuclear industry, like many other industries in the country, has become indigenous despite the plots by the Israeli regime to assassinate top Iranian nuclear scientists.

On the regional developments, the Iranian president blamed Israel for the surging tensions, saying “the fake regime that is supported by the global arrogance will definitely perish and its oppression will not last. This is a divine promise.”

He also stated that ever since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, Iran has never stopped supporting Palestinians in the face of the Western pressure.