Official: Sanctions made Iran nuclear industry stronger

In an interview on the occasion of the start of the Persian New Year and the holy fasting month of Ramadan, Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Friday that Iran has beaten the sanctions by not only meeting its domestic needs but also exporting radiopharmaceuticals at the international level.

The top nuclear official said the nuclear energy has had a remarkable impact on various sectors in Iran and has promoted the country’s political status in the world.

Kamalvandi dismissed Western claims that food and medicine are not subject to sanctions, adding, “If we had not had gained domestic capabilities in this field, the country would have faced many challenges in healthcare.”

The spokesperson argued that the enemies do not want Iran to obtain an indigenous nuclear industry because it boosts the country’s sovereignty.

However, he said, the AEOI’s International Department is working to remove political and legal obstacles created by the West.

Another mission of the International Department is to take advantage of foreign resources and technologies, with Russia and China as the main countries on the radar, Kamalvandi noted.

He said, “Countries like Russia and China are our main targets and we have had negotiations with them. We have the necessary legal infrastructure and we will act according to the protocols we have already agreed with them.”