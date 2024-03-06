Iran president: Tehran never been seeking nukes

“At the moment, we haven’t left the negotiating table [on Iran’s nuclear program] either as we have logic, and someone who has logic is not worried about talks,” said Ebrahim Raisi in an interview with Algeria’s state TV Al Ekhbariya during his recent trip to the country.

“We had a clear agreement and deal the biggest violator of which was the Americans,” he added, referring to the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, signed in 2015.

“The Americans breached and trampled underfoot the agreement in front of the eyes of all people around the world,” the president noted.

He dismissed U.S. officials as people who reneged on their commitments.

“It was only the Islamic Republic of Iran that implemented the nuclear deal,” President Raisi said.

In July 2015, Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – China, France, Russia, the United States and Britain plus Germany, known as the P5+1 Group, signed an agreement on Iran’s nuclear program commonly known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

However, the United States under former President Donald Trump, unilaterally and arbitrarily pulled out of the deal in 2018, which led Iran to scale down its commitments under the agreement.