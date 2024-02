Pejman Shirmardi said the power plant has had a turnover 2 times the investment used to build it.

Shirmardi noted that for the time being, Iran focuses on its indigenous nuclear know-how to make reactors but works with Russia as well.

He added that Iran will however welcome cooperation with other countries in generating electricity at desalinators.

Russia handed over the first of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant with a capacity of 1,000 MW to Iran in 2013.