Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Iran says not to accept any nuclear activity that would harm cooperation with IAEA

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Eslami

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says the country will not accept any nuclear activity that would negatively affect cooperation between the AEOI and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“Engagement with, and supervision by the IAEA are ongoing, and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is to travel to Iran in the future,” said Mohammad Eslami.

“Reports announced by Grossi, the director of the IAEA’s Board of Governors or the UN Security Council have two parts: one is based on the JCPOA (Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal) and the other related to the Safeguards Agreement,” he explained.

“Relations are ongoing as far as the Safeguards Agreement is concerned and the IAEA’s cameras have been installed and they keep constant supervision and their information about our performance is always up to date,” he added.

“At the moment, there are 120 approved inspectors who are either stationed in Iran or keep travelling to and from the country,” said Eslami.

