Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Iran to launch largest radiopharmaceutical center

By IFP Editorial Staff
The head of Iran’s atomic energy organization says the country will inaugurate a radiopharmaceutical center amid the piling pressure of US-led sanctions on the field.

The director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami told reporters on Tuesday, “We have a radiopharmaceutical company in Iran and the company is under sanctions. Basically, human rights and human lives have no meaning for the westerners.”

“Our country has managed to become a hub in radiopharmaceuticals in the region in a self-reliant manner, and this year, we will launch the largest radiopharmaceutical production center with the presence of the president,” he added.

Eslami also said that Iran will hold its first international nuclear conference within a month, adding experts from 30 countries have expressed willingness to take part in the event.

He stated that, “The conference will be an important event and for the first time we can have a realistic narrative of our country’s scientific and technological status with the literature appropriate for an international conference.”

For decades, Iran has been reeling from the US-led western sanctions over its nuclear program, which it says is solely for peaceful purposes.

