Tuesday, March 12, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveNuclear

Iran asserts commitment to nuclear obligations

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran nuclear program

Iran has emphasized its unwavering commitment to fulfilling nuclear obligations, notably the Comprehensive Safeguard Agreement, ensuring the effective execution of the International Atomic Energy Agency's verification activities concerning Iran’s nuclear materials and activities.

In response to the IAEA Director General’s reports submitted to the Board of Governors of the  agency, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Office in Vienna released a comprehensive Non-Paper, outlining Tehran’s perspectives on the matter.

The Non-Paper addressed concerns regarding the division of subjects in the reports, citing discrepancies between the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) safeguards.

Highlighting the fallout from the United States’ withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018 and the subsequent failure of the European Union and three member states—Germany, England, and France—to fulfill their obligations, Iran underscored its right to take voluntary clarifying measures beyond the safeguard agreement.

Iran’s decision to cease JCPOA obligations came as a response to the U.S. withdrawal and the European countries’ failure to uphold commitments.

The Non-Paper asserted that these geopolitical realities cannot serve as a basis for the three European nations to evade their responsibilities, reinforcing Iran’s commitment to its inherent rights within the JCPOA framework.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks