Iran asserts commitment to nuclear obligations

In response to the IAEA Director General’s reports submitted to the Board of Governors of the agency, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Office in Vienna released a comprehensive Non-Paper, outlining Tehran’s perspectives on the matter.

The Non-Paper addressed concerns regarding the division of subjects in the reports, citing discrepancies between the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) safeguards.

Highlighting the fallout from the United States’ withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018 and the subsequent failure of the European Union and three member states—Germany, England, and France—to fulfill their obligations, Iran underscored its right to take voluntary clarifying measures beyond the safeguard agreement.

Iran’s decision to cease JCPOA obligations came as a response to the U.S. withdrawal and the European countries’ failure to uphold commitments.

The Non-Paper asserted that these geopolitical realities cannot serve as a basis for the three European nations to evade their responsibilities, reinforcing Iran’s commitment to its inherent rights within the JCPOA framework.