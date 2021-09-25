President Raeisi: Nearly 70% of Iranians vaccinated

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi says nearly 50 million Covid vaccine shots have been administered to Iranian citizens so far.

Raeisi said on Saturday Iran is reaching the goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the population, adding “We are reaching a point where we should plan on removing Covid-related restrictions instead of imposing new ones”.

He however warned against slacking on Covid safety rules.

Health authorities said on Saturday 280 more people died of the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours. That pushes the death toll from the start of the pandemic to 119,072. Meanwhile, 10,843 new infections were detected from Friday to Saturday.

The total caseload now stands at 5,519,728.

A huge rise in vaccine imports and production inside Iran accelerated the vaccination drive in the country over the past few weeks.

The exact number of Covid vaccine doses administered so far is 49,789,504. Iranian officials say age limit for vaccination has nearly been removed. They have already said the entire population will soon be fully vaccinated.

IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

