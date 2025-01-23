President Pezeshkian emphasizes national unity in face of enemies

Speaking in a meeting with political, social and cultural activists in the city of Ahvaz, southwestern province of Khuzestan, on Wednesday evening, Pezeshkian called on the Iranian people to enhance unity and join hands to build their country in order to disappoint enemies who seek to take advantage of internal disputes in Iran.

He arrived in the province earlier in the day on the third provincial trip since taking office in late July.

The enemies analyze that Iran is in its weakest status, and seek to take advantage of disputes and division inside the country, he said, stressing, “We should join hands and build Iran with unity and cohesion in order to disappoint the enemy.”

Pezeshkian added that disputes and egotism are the root causes of many problems and lack of success in the country, adding that people should accept that they are all part of a group, and that success is achieved in light of cooperation and empathy.

The president warned that if the problems remain unresolved and persist, “enemies would take every opportunity to harm us”, and they would be able to protect their own interests through disunity in Iran.

“This is the only result that comes from internal disputes and lack of empathy,” Pezeshkian continued, warning that this is a serious threat endangering “our ethnic and cultural identities” and all of the things that enhance cohesion across the country.

The president also highlighted the significance of revising management methods and promoting the atmosphere of cooperation as the factors needed to resolve the existing problems.

As to the issues faced by Khuzestan Province, he stated that all groups should cooperate to address those issues, and added that the administration is also ready to delegate authority to those who can do effective measures, provided that factional politics are put aside and steps are taken in the best interests of the country.