President Offers Condolences to Families of Tehran Clinic Blast Victims

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic explosion at Sina At’har Medical Centre in Tehran, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of patients and medical staff.

In his message on Wednesday, the President called on the relevant agencies to investigate the cause of this accident as soon as possible, and take special care of the injured and their bereaved families to relieve their pain.

What follows is the full text of his message:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

We are all from Allah and to Him we shall return (Holy Quran)

The tragic accident of the explosion and fire in Sina At’har Medical Centre in Tehran, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of patients and medical staff of the centre, caused deep sorrow and grief.

It is necessary for the relevant agencies to investigate the cause of this accident as soon as possible, and take special care of the injured and their bereaved families to relieve their pain. We hope that by taking the necessary measures and monitoring, we will never see the repetition of such tragic events in the country.

I express my condolences to the families of the victims, and I ask the Almighty to have mercy and forgiveness for those who have lost their lives, patience and reward for all bereaved families, and a speedy recovery for the injured.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran