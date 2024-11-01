Fire at industrial unit in northeastern Iran injures 17 

Taghi Dolatabadi, head of Pre-Hospital Emergency and Accident Management at North Khorasan University of Medical Sciences said the fire broke out at dawn, causing respiratory issues for 12 individuals due to smoke inhalation.

The victims were treated on-site, while four others were transported to Farouj Hospital, and one was taken to Shirvan Hospital.

Dolatabadi reported that all victims are currently in stable condition.

In the initial hours of the incident, hospitals in the adjacent cities were placed on alert to handle any potential emergencies.

Abdolreza Farzaneh, the governor of Farouj County, stated that nearly a dozen firefighting teams from several nearby counties responded to the blaze.

The timely intervention of firefighting units, emergency services, and the Red Crescent ensured the fire to be extinguished promptly, he said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.