Earthquake jolts Iran’s Garmsar, damage caused

The tremor caused significant damage, cutting off electricity and internet to many homes.

Garmsar’s Governor, Reza Khani, confirmed that emergency response teams are on standby and urged residents to remain calm and adhere to safety precautions.

Although the sound of the earthquake was terrifying, there have been no reports of injuries so far.

Authorities have dispatched assessment teams to the affected areas to evaluate the damage and provide assistance.

Residents are advised to stay vigilant and follow safety guidelines to ensure their well-being.

The quake was felt in the capital Tehran, around 100 kilometers away.