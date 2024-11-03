IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsIncidents

Earthquake jolts Iran’s Garmsar, damage caused

By IFP Editorial Staff
Earthquake Iran

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck the city of Garmsar in Semnan Province, eastern Tehran, at 5:16 a.m. local time, originating from a depth of 11 kilometers.

The tremor caused significant damage, cutting off electricity and internet to many homes.

Garmsar’s Governor, Reza Khani, confirmed that emergency response teams are on standby and urged residents to remain calm and adhere to safety precautions.

Although the sound of the earthquake was terrifying, there have been no reports of injuries so far.

Authorities have dispatched assessment teams to the affected areas to evaluate the damage and provide assistance.

Residents are advised to stay vigilant and follow safety guidelines to ensure their well-being.

The quake was felt in the capital Tehran, around 100 kilometers away.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks