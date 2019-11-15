President: Iran Not After An Empire

In an address to a gathering of Iranian authorities and participants in an international conference on Islamic unity in Tehran on Friday, President Rouhani prayed that the Muslim world might strengthen unity and fraternity in order to win victories against the oppression and aggression.

Paying tribute to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for impressing the world and establishing a new civilization with the miracle of Quran, prudence, ethics and policies, the Iranian president said the Islamic Republic also follows the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his model of governance and is not seeking to create an empire either.

Iran’s regional clout does not stem from its military and scientific power or from its strategic geographical position, Rouhani added, stressing that Iran’s influence is a result of the Islamic Revolution’s impact on the hearts of people.

Iran’s faith in a revolution in favor of Islam and the restoration of prophetical values has made the people in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Bahrain, Yemen and elsewhere to develop close bonds with Iran, the president noted.

He further stressed that the Iranian forces went to Iraq and Syria as military advisors and devoted their lives to combatting terrorism, saying Iran only cares about the freedom of humans in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon or anywhere else, no matter whether the people are Muslims, Christians, Jews, Turks, Arabs or Kurds.

Being a Persian or an Arab is not a privilege, Rouhani underscored, noting, “We do not seek to conquer lands and bloods or an empire. What we want in the region is fraternity, unity, following the God’s prophet (Muhammad) and his leadership.”

Tehran is hosting the 33rd Islamic Unity Conference which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Themed “Ummah unity in defending the al-Aqsa Mosque,” the event will run until November 16, with 350 personalities from 93 countries in attendance.