Political activist: President Raisi delegated to sign, or not sign nuclear deal

Abdi said in the article that President Raisi is now in charge of the matter whether he signs an agreement on the revival of the JCPOA or not.

“What I know is that the president would be responsible for signing or not signing the agreement,” Abdi wrote.

The political activist touched on the ongoing debate that the JCPOA is so important that its approval or rejection will be done only at the level of the leader.

Abdi further took a swipe at the process of the approval of the same agreement under former President Hassan Rouhani.

He also slammed the conservative-led parliament during Rouhani’s term for ratifying the law, which curtailed the nuclear agreement, in just 20 minutes, and the Guardian Council for rubber stamping it immediately, asking why such interventions were made if the deal was to be signed without the approval of the leader.

“If these questions are answered, it would become clear that the approval of the JCPOA, neither in the past nor in the present, has been outside the designated framework,” he said.

Abdi also said Iran should guarantee the agreement by its power and openly announce how it will retaliate if the US pulls out of the deal and goes back on its obligations again.