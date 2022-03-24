Policeman shot dead in southeastern Iran

The commander of Sistan and Balouchestan’s Law Enforcement General Ahmad Taheri said the attackers were riding in a silver sedan and fled the scene after opening fire on police who were there following a tipoff about violence in a wedding.

Taheri added that two other policemen were wounded in the shooting.

He identified the martyred policeman as Mansour Bazi Saket.

The commander of Sistan and Balouchestan’s Law Enforcement said Bazi Saket was also wounded but later succumbed to his injuries.

Taheri noted that the two other policemen’s injuries are not life-threatening.