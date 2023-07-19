Police arrest two women and a man for desecrating a religious site in Tehran 

The two women removed their headscarves while the three were wearing revealing clothes in front of a mourning place where people gather to commemorate the month of Muharram.

The month culminates on its tenth day known as Ashoura, which marks the martyrdom anniversary of the third Imam of Shia Muslims and the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Hussein ibn Ali.

Footage of the three went viral and security forces immediately arrested them.

A fourth man has also been arrested who is said to have aided and abetted them in the indecent act. Tasnim news agency said drugs were seized from one of the two men.