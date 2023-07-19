Wednesday, July 19, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveReligion

Police arrest two women and a man for desecrating a religious site in Tehran 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Hijab

Iranian police have arrested a man and two women for insulting a religious site in district 6 of the capital Tehran.

The two women removed their headscarves while the three were wearing revealing clothes in front of a mourning place where people gather to commemorate the month of Muharram.

The month culminates on its tenth day known as Ashoura, which marks the martyrdom anniversary of the third Imam of Shia Muslims and the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Hussein ibn Ali.

Footage of the three went viral and security forces immediately arrested them.

A fourth man has also been arrested who is said to have aided and abetted them in the indecent act. Tasnim news agency said drugs were seized from one of the two men.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks