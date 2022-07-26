Tuesday, July 26, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecurity

Police killed in armed conflict in southeast Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police

An armed clash in the southeastern Iranian province of Kerman has left a police officer and six members of an armed group killed.

Colonel Amin Ghafouri, the spokesman of the Police Headquarters of Kerman Province, told Tasnim News Agency that a police officer, identified as Colonel Ali Barzegar, was killed in the clash that erupted on Monday evening.

He said a funeral ceremony will be held in Kerman on Tuesday.

The province witnesses occasional skirmishes between law enforcement forces and drug traffickers, who smuggle drug consignments from neighboring Afghanistan.

Pakistan-based armed bandits are also another scourge for the police forces in the region.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks