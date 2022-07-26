Police killed in armed conflict in southeast Iran

Colonel Amin Ghafouri, the spokesman of the Police Headquarters of Kerman Province, told Tasnim News Agency that a police officer, identified as Colonel Ali Barzegar, was killed in the clash that erupted on Monday evening.

He said a funeral ceremony will be held in Kerman on Tuesday.

The province witnesses occasional skirmishes between law enforcement forces and drug traffickers, who smuggle drug consignments from neighboring Afghanistan.

Pakistan-based armed bandits are also another scourge for the police forces in the region.