Poacher in Iran Ordered by Court to Provide Fodder for Wild Animals

The offender was ordered by the court to supply food for wild animals during the cold season.

“The judge at Branch 101 of Criminal Court II of the town of Firuzkkuh ruled that the offender provide 500 kilogrammes of fodder monthly for wild animals during the cold season for a period of two years and also clean litter from the protected area under the supervision of the Department of the Environment of the town of Firuzkuh,” said the department.

“Late last year, this poacher hunted a wild ewe in nature in the town of Firuzkuh, and was arrested by local rangers,” the department added.

“The issuance of such rulings is a deterrent against poaching and will also improve offenders’ environmental culture,” said the environment.