PM office: Detained Italian journalist in Iran released, on way back home

In a statement, the office of the Italian prime minister also said that Ms. Sala has been freed following intensive diplomatic negotiations, and that the plane carrying her has left Tehran for Italy.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted a message on social media platform X saying, “The plane returning Cecilia Sala from Tehran is flying. Thanks to intensive efforts through diplomatic and intelligence channels, this Italian citizen has been freed and is now on her way back to Italy”.

Sala was arrested on December 20 for what Iranian officials described as violation of the laws of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the Italian embassy in Tehran was informed about her arrest, and during this time, she had access to consular services and spoke with her family on the phone.