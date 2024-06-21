Friday, June 21, 2024
Some Iranians among people drowned following shipwreck off Italy 

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian Embassy in Rome has confirmed reports that some Iranian nationals are among those who drowned in Italy in a boat incident. 

The diplomatic mission

offered some explanations regarding the presence of Iranian nationals on a boat carrying refugees that wrecked off Italy.

The Iranian Embassy said that after being notified of the possible presence of some Iranians on the boat of refugees, it took necessary actions including coordinating with the Foreign Ministry, the Interior Ministry, and the Coast Guard of Italy to obtain accurate information about the situation of the migrants and it’s now getting updated on an hourly basis by the governor’s office of Calabria.

The Iranian Embassy added that according to the announcement of some families, unfortunately, a number of drowned people are Iranian nationals.

The Embassy offered condolences to the respected families of the victims, adding that authorities in Calabria are trying to find the bodies and missing people and identifying them.

