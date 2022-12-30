Friday, December 30, 2022
Italian envoy summoned to Iran Foreign Ministry over “meddlesome remarks”

By IFP Editorial Staff
The Iranian Foreign Ministry

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned Italy’s Ambassador to Tehran over “meddlesome remarks” by some Italian officials regarding domestic affairs of Iran.

During the meeting, the Islamic Republic of Iran conveyed its strong protest to ambassador Giuseppe Perrone over a continuation of such statements.

It was also stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran views selective and dual approaches toward human rights as unacceptable and totally rejected, and that it is the opposite side that has violated the Iranian nation’s rights and severely harmed its interests by imposing unlawful sanctions on the country.

The Italian envoy was also told that the negative and irrational stances taken by some Italian officials have nothing to do with the historical ties between the two countries.

For his part, the Italian ambassador said he would relay Iran’s protest to his government in Rome.

