Iranian citizen detained in Italy, released 

Esmail Baghaei highlighted the diplomatic efforts undertaken to address the matter and expressed satisfaction with the citizen’s release.

Baghaei also extended gratitude to all relevant parties for their cooperation.

He reiterated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spares no effort in fulfilling its inherent responsibilities to protect the rights of Iranian nationals abroad.

Mohammad Abedini, an Iranian entrepreneur and elite, had been arrested in Italy at the request of the United States

He was detained in Milan on charges of violating Washington’s sanctions against Tehran.

Abedini, a graduate of mechanical engineering from Sharif University of Technology, was the manager of a Swiss company named Illumove SA.