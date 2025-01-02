Italy summons Iran envoy over detention of journalist

“The government, as it has from the first day of Cecilia Sala’s arrest, is working tirelessly to bring her home, and we demand that all her rights be respected,” Tajani posted on X.

“We will not leave Cecilia and her parents’ side until her release.”

On December 30, the Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance issued a statement on the arrest of Sala, saying she was detained on December 29, 2024, for violating Iranian laws.

Sala had entered Iran on a journalist visa on December 23, 2024, to cover news stories.

The Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, which handles journalists’ affairs among others, emphasized its commitment to supporting foreign journalists and ensuring their legal rights while pursuing a policy of welcoming international media’s presence in the country.

According to a report from IRNA, Sala’s case is currently under investigation, and her arrest was conducted in compliance with relevant regulations.

The Italian embassy in Tehran has been informed and has ensured that Sala has access to consular services during her detention.

The journalist has also been able to communicate with her family via phone.

The Italian Foreign Ministry is actively monitoring the situation, with Ambassador Paola Amadei meeting with Sala to assess her conditions.

Tajani has denounced her arrest as “unacceptable” but stated efforts to free her from Tehran’s Evin prison are complicated.