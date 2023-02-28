Tuesday, February 28, 2023
IFP ExclusiveNature and WildlifeSelected

Pirouz, Iran’s rare cheetah cub, dies of kidney failure

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s cheetah Pirouz

Pirouz, Iran’s popular Asiatic cheetah cub, dies at a veterinary hospital due to kidney failure, dealing a blow to hopes of saving the endangered species.

Born around 10 months ago, Porouz was admitted to the Central Veterinary Hospital due to kidney failure last Thursday, but died after undergoing dialysis.

Hospital director Omid Moradi offered an apology over the failure to save the animal despite efforts by his medical team.

Two other cubs born with Pirouz had died shortly after birth, but Pirouz survived at a time when only a dozen members of the species remain alive.

The world’s fastest land animal, cheetahs once stalked habitats from the eastern reaches of India to the Atlantic coast of Senegal.

They are still found in parts of southern Africa but have practically disappeared from North Africa and Asia.

