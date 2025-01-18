IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy

Iranian pres.: Iran and Russia do not need the West 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says the strategic partnership treaty between Iran and Russia shows Tehran and Moscow oppose interference by foreign actors to determine the two nations’ role.

Pezeshkian made the remark in an interview with Russia’s TV Channel.

“We are capable of pursuing an independent policy and we are ready to guarantee security and provide economic security through joint efforts with the aim of creating peace and stability in the region”, the Iranian president said.

Pezeshkian underscored that Tehran and Moscow do not need the West.

Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday, January 17, signed the strategic partnership treaty during a ceremony at the Kremlin.

Under the treaty, Tehran and Moscow will expand their ties in economic, scientific, technological, cultural and tourism sectors.

