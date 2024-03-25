Monday, March 25, 2024
Rarely-seen Persian leopards show up in Iran’s Mazandaran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Persian Leopard

A camera trap equipped with motion sensors has recorded images of two Persian leopards in the northern Iranian city of Savadkouh in Mazandaran Province.

The images of the male and female leopards of endangered species were recorded on Thursday, the second day of the Persian New Year, Nowruz.

The region that houses some of the last remnants of the Persian leopard is also home to the lush green Hyrcanian forests, which date back to 25 to 50 million years ago.

The Persian leopard, whose population is fast declining, is on the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Housing developments, livestock farming, hunting and trapping all threaten the Persian leopards’ existence, even in protected areas.

