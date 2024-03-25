Rarely-seen Persian leopards show up in Iran’s Mazandaran

The images of the male and female leopards of endangered species were recorded on Thursday, the second day of the Persian New Year, Nowruz.

The region that houses some of the last remnants of the Persian leopard is also home to the lush green Hyrcanian forests, which date back to 25 to 50 million years ago.

The Persian leopard, whose population is fast declining, is on the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Housing developments, livestock farming, hunting and trapping all threaten the Persian leopards’ existence, even in protected areas.