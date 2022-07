The mother of the litter, named Iran, gave birth to the three cubs in the Touran Wildlife Refuge on May 1 in the first birth of its kind in captivity.

The first cub died apparently from “congenital malformation of the left lung” and the second offspring died two weeks later, according to Department of Environment officials.

Officials took extra measures and put the third cub in intensive care to prevent the repeat of the past two experiences.

