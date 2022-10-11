‘Who should people see if they don’t want to be morally educated?!’ Iranian min. speaks out

Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Ezzatollah Zarghami wrote on Twitter that when he had earlier tweeted about the Committee to Promote Virtue and Prevent Vice, he had been admonished over “undermining this sacred organization.”

“Today, as apparently all those folks have reached the same conclusion, I say, ‘For crying out loud, who should people see if they don’t want to be enjoined to do good?’” Zarghami added.

Iranian people have been protesting on the streets for the past three weeks. The protests were sparked when Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, who had been detained by “morality police,” died in custody after going into a coma on September 16.

Calls have since grown to abolish the “morality patrols,” which operate across the cities and sometimes detain citizens for not observing the dress code.