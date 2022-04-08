Friday, April 8, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyReligion

People hold funeral for 2nd cleric killed in Mashhad stabbing

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mashhad Stabbing attack
People in the Iranian city of Mashhad have held a funeral for the second cleric who died of his injuries sustained during Tuesday’s stabbing attack inside the Imam Reza shrine.

The participants in the funeral shouted chants against the US and Britain, accusing them of supporting Takfiri terrorists.

The cleric identified as Hojatoleslam Sadegh Daraee was buried beside another martyr killed in the stabbing attack inside the Imam Reza shrine.

Medical sources said Hojatoleslam Daraee succumbed to his wounds at the Kamiab Hospital of Mashhad because his injuries were so severe.

A third cleric got injured in the attack too who’s said be on the mend.

The attacker, a 21-year-old foreign national, was arrested on the spot. He’s said to be a Takifiri. Several other people were also arrested for aiding him.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks