The museum used to be a public bath in the lunar year of 1208 (1793) but was dedicated to Astan Qods Razavi.

It turned into a desolate place in 1990 but in May 1997 was registered as a historical site in Iran.

The museum was repaired in 2006 and was opened to the public as the Anthropological Museum of Astan Qods Razavi.

Teahouse paintings and the architectural features of this monument are matchless in Iran.

