Friday, June 10, 2022
Iranians protest sacrilegious movie

By IFP Editorial Staff
Holy Spider

A large crowd of protesters gathered in southern Iranian city of Ahwaz on Thursday night to slam a movie that has been accused of insulting the eighth Shia Muslim imam, echoing earlier protests in the country that slammed the movie as a plot hatched by the enemies of Islam.

The protesters chanted slogans against the Holy Spider, recently premiered at the Cannes film festival, and said “world arrogant powers” were behind the movie that insults Islamic sanctities, especially Imam Reza, the eight Shia Imam.

Iran says the movie, about a serial killer who targeted sex workers in the Iranian southeastern city of Mashahad, where Imam Reza’s shrine is located, is “biased and political”.

Several protests have been staged against the movie across the country for what is called presenting a distorted image of Iranian society and openly insulting the beliefs of Shia Muslims.

