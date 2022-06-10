Iranians protest sacrilegious movie

The protesters chanted slogans against the Holy Spider, recently premiered at the Cannes film festival, and said “world arrogant powers” were behind the movie that insults Islamic sanctities, especially Imam Reza, the eight Shia Imam.

Iran says the movie, about a serial killer who targeted sex workers in the Iranian southeastern city of Mashahad, where Imam Reza’s shrine is located, is “biased and political”.

Several protests have been staged against the movie across the country for what is called presenting a distorted image of Iranian society and openly insulting the beliefs of Shia Muslims.