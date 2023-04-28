IFP ExclusiveIncidents People in Iran’s Mashhad camp outdoors overnight after quake By IFP Editorial Staff April 28, 2023 Residents in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad camp on the streets and in parks overnight, after a 4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes the city, the capital of Khorasan Razavi Province. Related pictures: 1 of 17 › Subscribe TagsAccidents and Natural DisastersMashhad Share FacebookTwitterReddItEmailPrintTelegramWhatsAppVKLINEViber LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. More Articles 4.6-magnitude quake shakes northeastern Iran April 28, 2023 Lightning sets fire to parts of Meighan desert wetland in central Iran April 23, 2023 Over 1,100 killed in Iran road accidents during Nowruz holidays: Official April 19, 2023 Flooding kills one in western Iran; heavy rainfalls expected in many cities April 13, 2023 Iranian cargo ship rescues 11 tourists aboard vessel lacking safety standards in Persian Gulf April 2, 2023 Police chief: 629 Nowruz travelers dead so far in car accidents across Iran March 30, 2023 Dozens injured as Iran’s Khoy struck by magnitude 5.6 earthquake again March 24, 2023 125 people killed in road accidents in 3 days ahead of Nowruz holidays March 18, 2023 Latest articles Harvest of roses in north-central Iran April 28, 2023 US targets Russia’s FSB, IRGC’s intelligence unit over detention of Americans April 28, 2023 UNSC calls on Taliban to ‘swiftly reverse’ crackdown on Afghan women’s rights April 28, 2023 4.6-magnitude quake shakes northeastern Iran April 28, 2023 FM underlines Iran’s support for stability, security in Lebanon April 28, 2023 Turkey inaugurates its first nuclear power plant April 28, 2023 Popular articles Samanu; A Traditional Dish Served in Iran during Nowruz September 4, 2022 Baghali Polo Recipe August 25, 2022 Dolma pepper; A Delicious Iranian Food August 1, 2022