Friday, April 28, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveIncidents

People in Iran’s Mashhad camp outdoors overnight after quake

By IFP Editorial Staff

Residents in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad camp on the streets and in parks overnight, after a 4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes the city, the capital of Khorasan Razavi Province.

Related pictures:

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks