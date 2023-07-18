Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Dust storm brings Iran’s megacity of Mashhad to standstill

By IFP Editorial Staff
A heavy dust storm brings businesses and sports activities to a halt in Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad, the capital of Khorasan Razavi Province.

According to the Iranian weather authority, the air quality in Mashhad decreased because of the dust storm to a “dangerous” level for all age groups, promoting officials to close down businesses and advise against sports activities on Tuesday.

People, especially the elderly and those suffering from heart and lungs complications, have been advised to stay indoors.

Health sources say dozens of people have sought aid at hospitals for breathing problems.

Local officials also held an emergency meeting to evaluate the situation and make the necessary decisions.

Aid officials and health centers in the city have also been put on alert.

