Air pollution sequel back in Tehran, schools shuttered

Tehran’s Air Quality Control Company said on Wednesday the air quality index is at 145, meaning it is in the unhealthy zone.

A day earlier, the Education Ministry announced in a statement that the schools in Tehran and the adjacent Alborz Provinces will be closed on Wednesday.

The city has had 8 healthy days, 170 acceptable days, 56 non-healthy days for sensitive days, and 5 non-healthy days for everyone so far this year, that started on March 21, according to official figures.

Many Iranian cities, including Tehran, surrounded by mountains, suffer some the worst air pollution in the world throughout the year.