Wednesday, November 15, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveEnvironmentFeatured News

Air pollution sequel back in Tehran, schools shuttered

By IFP Editorial Staff

Once again it’s winter time and once again the Iranian capital Tehran, and several other cities, are hit with high levels of air pollution, described as unhealthy for sensitive groups, which has led to the closure of schools.

Tehran’s Air Quality Control Company said on Wednesday the air quality index is at 145, meaning it is in the unhealthy zone.

A day earlier, the Education Ministry announced in a statement that the schools in Tehran and the adjacent Alborz Provinces will be closed on Wednesday.

The city has had 8 healthy days, 170 acceptable days, 56 non-healthy days for sensitive days, and 5 non-healthy days for everyone so far this year, that started on March 21, according to official figures.

Many Iranian cities, including Tehran, surrounded by mountains, suffer some the worst air pollution in the world throughout the year.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks