Iran dust storm victims on the rise, hundreds hospitalized

Majid Mohebbi the managing director of the Crisis Management Headquarters of Sistan and Baluchestan said, over the past 4 days 320 people were hospitalized due to the dust storms hitting various parts of the province.

The official added 273 people were treated on an outpatient basis while 57 others are still in hospitals.

The Meteorological Organization of Sistan and Baluchistan had earlier announced that the dust storms will continue until Monday.

According to the provincial officials, strong winds with a speed of 97 km/h ripped through Zabul on Sunday morning and the resulting dust reduced the horizontal visibility to 350 meters.