Sunday, June 25, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveIncidentsSelected

Iran dust storm victims on the rise, hundreds hospitalized

By IFP Editorial Staff
Air Pollution

The number of people who were sent to the hospitals due to the dust storms in Sistan and Baluchistan Province has topped 300, that’s according to the head of the Crisis Management HQ in the southeastern Iranian province.

Majid Mohebbi the managing director of the Crisis Management Headquarters of Sistan and Baluchestan said, over the past 4 days 320 people were hospitalized due to the dust storms hitting various parts of the province.

The official added 273 people were treated on an outpatient basis while 57 others are still in hospitals.

The Meteorological Organization of Sistan and Baluchistan had earlier announced that the dust storms will continue until Monday.

According to the provincial officials, strong winds with a speed of 97 km/h ripped through Zabul on Sunday morning and the resulting dust reduced the horizontal visibility to 350 meters.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks