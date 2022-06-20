Iran hangs murderer of clerics

“The death sentence against Abdolatif Moradi was carried out by hanging this morning, in the presence of a group of citizens and officials in Vakilabad prison in Mashhad,” said provincial judiciary chief Gholamali Sadeghi.

The assailant was accused of using a weapon to terrorize people in the shrine and even outside it, Sadeghi added.

Iranian officials say Moradi, a 21-year-old Afghan who had illegally entered Iran from Pakistan last year was an extremist follower of Takfiri ideology.

He stabbed the clerics at Imam Reza’s shrine in Mashhad to death. He was immediately detained.

The Iranian judiciary issued a death sentence against him on June 7, saying his lawyer had appealed to the Supreme Court.

The three clerics, who were stabbed on April 5 during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, had reportedly been involved in voluntary social and cultural activities in Mashhad.