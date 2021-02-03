Peaceful Nuclear Work Aimed at Boosting National Welfare: Iran

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says the achievements secured in the country’s nuclear industry are geared to the welfare of Iranians across the nation.

Ali-Akbar Salehi said peaceful atomic work is in line with the objectives of the human community.

“Moving on the path to achieving peaceful nuclear technology and enjoying the accomplishments, advantages and benefits of the nuclear industry are aimed at achieving human goals and creating welfare and comfort at the national level,” said the AEOI chief.

He said among the blessings of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution of Iran and the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been to reach self-sufficiency, boost domestic capabilities and pushing back the frontiers of science and technology.

He said Iran takes pride in having made great progress on different scientific fronts, namely in the domains of quantum technology, laser, radiomedicines, nuclear agriculture, etc.

Salehi added a new chapter has opened in the development of the nation’s peaceful nuclear technology.