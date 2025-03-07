Iran’s Kiani becomes world’s best taolu athlete in 2024

Kiani was nominated by the International Wushu Federation (IWUF) as a candidate for the best female taolu athlete of the year. Following a review of the nominees’ information by the IWUF Athletes’ Committee, she was included in the final list for online public voting.

After a month-long voting process, the Iranian wushu athlete emerged as the world’s top taolu athlete of 2024.

Kiani holds the distinction of being the first Iranian female taolu practitioner to win a world medal (silver) in the adult category.

She also gained prominence as the most successful and celebrated athlete at the Sixth World Youth Championships in Bulgaria in 2016, where she secured two gold medals and one silver.