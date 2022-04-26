Paris-Persepolis international eco rally arrives in Iran

According to the public relations of the Tourism and Automobile Association of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the tourists are twenty people from France, Switzerland and the Netherlands, who started their trip from Paris with 16 cruiser motorcycles and three four-wheel drive vehicles.

They entered Iran through the Maku border crossing in the northern province of West Azarbaijan on Friday.

This international rally is aimed at countering Iranophobia and introducing the culture, civilization, historical monuments and other attractions of the country.

The participants of the rally will visit the attractions of many Iranian cities including Kandovan, Tabriz, Saqqez, Kermanshah, Golpayegan, Isfahan and Shiraz during their 21-day stay which will culminate at the UNESCO-registered Persepolis.

They will then leave Iran through the Astara border in the country’s north.