Over 5,300 Iranian Knowledge-Based Firms Opened in 6 Years: VP

Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari says more than 5,300 knowledge-based companies have been established in the country under the aegis of the administration over the past six years.

During a Thursday visit to the Pardis Technology Park, a scientific centre affiliated with the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, Sattari said governmental supports for the domestic enterprises have resulted in the opening of over 5,300 knowledge-based companies in the past six years.

The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology is currently offering more than 140 various service packages to the knowledge-based and technological companies, he noted.

Stressing the need for plans to market the domestic knowledge-based, innovative and technological products for the local consumers, Sattari said the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) can help promote the local innovation ecosystem and knowledge-based economy.

Advertising the products of small and medium knowledge-based companies on television would dramatically contribute to their growth, he added.

The vice president finally reminded the inventors and researchers that the private sector would be eager to purchase and invest in a new product only when it is worth being commercialized and would solve a problem in the society.