Media WireMiddle East

Several killed in blast at explosives factory in Turkey

By IFP Media Wire

At least 12 people were killed and three others wounded after a blast rocked an explosives factory in the Turkish province of Balikesir, Governor Ismail Ustaoglu has announced.

The explosion at a facility in the Karesi district of Balikesir province occurred around 8:25am local time on Tuesday, CNN Turk reported.

One of the buildings of the factory complex partially collapsed as result of the blast, Ustaoglu told the broadcaster. The other buildings remained unaffected, he added.

“I would like to stress that there was no sabotage. We assume that there was a technical malfunction, but, of course, it will all become clear after a detailed investigation,” the governor said.

Turkey’s Center for Combating Disinformation issued a statement urging the public to only use official sources for information about the blast, and not to “give credence to unfounded allegations”.

The head of a nearby settlement told CNN Turk that the explosion was so powerful that tremors were felt in the village.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc announced that an investigation was launched, which will be carried out by four public prosecutors under the coordination of a deputy chief prosecutor.

The affected facility specializes in producing munitions for light weapons for domestic and international markets. It has been operating since 2014, according to Turkish media.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks