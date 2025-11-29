Turkey confirms  two sanctioned tankers hit by ‘explosions’

The Kairos, a Gambian-flagged vessel bound for the Russian port of Novorossiysk, caught fire 28 nautical miles (51 km) off Türkiye’s coast due to unspecified “external factors,” the Turkish Directorate General for Maritime Affairs said later Friday evening.

All 25 crew members, most of them Chinese nationals, have been rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard.

Footage published by officials shows the ship engulfed in flames.

Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu stated that the information received from the ship “indicated a possible mine strike.” He confirmed that the initial assessment suggested “external impact.”

The second vessel, the Gambian-flagged tanker Virat, reported a “strike” 35 nautical miles (65 km) off the Turkish coast. The ship had communicated that it was attacked by drones, according to local media. Uraloglu said rescue vessels were deployed to evacuate the Virat’s crew of 20.

Photos released by officials show a hole in the ship’s hull.

Both tankers had been sanctioned by Western states for transporting oil in violation of restrictions imposed on Russia over the Ukraine conflict. Moscow has denied operating a “shadow fleet.”

The Black Sea has remained the scene of tensions since February, as Russia and Ukraine have attacked each other’s naval assets. Floating mines have drifted far from the Ukrainian coast throughout the conflict, even reaching the Bosphorus.