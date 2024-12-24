Iran lifts Ban on WhatsApp, Google Play in a landmark decision

This marks the first step in the government’s promise to ease internet restrictions, a decision hailed as a major policy shift.

Minister of Communications Setareh Hashemi on Tuesday expressed optimism on social media, emphasizing that this step reflects unity and commitment to improving internet access.

Similarly, Elyas Hazrati, head of the Government Information Council, celebrated the decision as the fulfillment of a key presidential promise.

Nima Ghazi, head of the Tehran E-Commerce Association, noted that lifting these restrictions signals a new perspective in governance, moving away from the longstanding policy of censorship.

Ali Sharifi Zarchi, a professor at Sharif University of Technology, wrlcomed the decision and highlighted the economic burden of VPN usage, which has fueled a lucrative market for sellers at the expense of ordinary citizens.

However, critics cautioned about the potential challenges. Issa Zarepour a former communications minister urged accountability, stressing that those responsible for such decisions must ensure effective regulation and mitigate “risks associated with increased digital access”.

Many say this decision, while seen as a hopeful sign, underscores the complexities of balancing open internet access with regulatory oversight in Iran.