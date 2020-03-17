Over 5,000 Recover from COVID-19 in Iran: Health Ministry

According to Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, the country has confirmed 1,178 new cases of coronavirus infections, including 135 new deaths, in the past 24 hours.

The new deaths increase the total number of victims to 988, Jahanpour said in his Monday briefing.

The 16,169 cases include 4,047 in Tehran, 1,433 in Mazandaran, 1,376 in Isfahan, 1,052 in Qom, 903 in Gilan, 830 in Alborz, 759 in Markazi, 631 in Khorasan Razavi, 517 in Semnan, 473 in Qazvin, 487 in East Azarbaijan, 426 in Yazd, 331 in Golestan, 331 in Khuzestan, 326 in Fars, 324 in Lorestan, 258 in West Azarbaijan, 241 in Zanjan, 203 in Ardabil, 167 in Kurdistan, 145 in Kermanshah, 142 in Hamadan, 119 in South Khorasan, 116 in Kerman, 112 in Hormozgan, 110 in Ilam, 100 in North Khorasan, 82 in Sistan and Baluchestan, 54 in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, 42 in Bushehr, and 32 in Kohgiliyeh and Buyer-Ahmad.