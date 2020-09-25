Over 4,000 Iranian COVID-19 Patients Receiving Intensive Care

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 4,023 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in the intensive care unit because of more severe infection.

In a press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the novel coronavirus has killed 207 patients since Thursday noon, the highest daily rise since August 6.

The new deaths increase the overall death toll to 25,222, she added.

Lari notes 439,882 patients have contracted the virus so far, including 3,563 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

So far, she added, 369,842 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

The spokeswoman noted that 3,879,640 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Fars provinces, she added.